World / Africa

Egypt’s El-Sisi has competition, and its from a backer

30 January 2018 - 10:57 Tarek El-Tablawy
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH

Cairo — Egypt’s Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has a last-minute challenger in March’s presidential race — a staunch backer.

Al-Ghad party chairman Mousa Moustafa Mousa, who founded a group that endorsed El-Sisi’s re-election bid, filed candidacy papers with the electoral commission just minutes before the 2pm deadline on Monday, state-run Middle East News Agency reported.

Mousa entered the race after others either withdrew or were disqualified. But his challenge will not allay critics who say El-Sisi’s reinstallation has been a foregone conclusion from the start. The president, a former career army officer, was first elected in 2014 after leading the military-backed popular uprising that ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi a year earlier

"It’s a half-hearted attempt that will not change much," said Riccardo Fabiani, senior analyst for North Africa at the Eurasia Group in London. "It’s a sham election, but they still can’t let it happen without someone remotely plausible as a candidate."

Mysterious disappearance

Mousa entered the race just days after activist lawyer Khaled Ali pulled out. Former armed forces chief of staff Lt-Gen Sami Annan watched his candidacy evaporate after the military accused him of inciting against the armed forces. Ex-premier Ahmed Shafiq withdrew shortly after a brief but mysterious disappearance following his return from exile in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The absence of any challengers has led several opposition figures to call for an election boycott.

Analysts have said El-Sisi thinks his anti-terrorism stance has won him enough US support to let him dispense with the pretense of a democratic election.

A low turnout, however, risks making El-Sisi "look effectively weaker", Fabiani said. He predicted Egyptian officials would probably find ways to boost turnout to 40%-50% if it did not reach that level.

Bloomberg

US will speed up plans to open Jerusalem embassy, Pence tells Knesset

The dramatic declaration by the US vice-president is met with gasps of approval in the Israeli parliament, while the PLO calls his speech ‘a ...
World
7 days ago

Egypt shifts focus from state to private investment in drive for growth

Private investment is expected to contribute 60% of economic growth as the state reins in spending
World
8 days ago

Israel to pay illegal African migrants to leave country, jail them if they stay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to offer the foreigners $3,500 to return home or head elsewhere
World
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenya switches off TV and radio stations over ...
World / Africa
2.
Dozens dead in Yemeni conflicts
World / Middle East
3.
Surge of attacks in Afghanistan puts the ...
World / Asia
4.
Mozambique’s attorney-general takes legal action ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

US will speed up plans to open Jerusalem embassy, Pence tells Knesset
World / Americas

Egypt shifts focus from state to private investment in drive for growth
World / Africa

Israel to pay illegal African migrants to leave country, jail them if they stay
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.