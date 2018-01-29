Mozambique’s attorney-general takes legal action over fishy $2bn loan

Maputo — Mozambique’s attorney-general Beatriz Buchili had filed a legal complaint against officials and state-owned companies involved in securing $2bn in loans that were not approved by parliament or disclosed publicly, her office said on Monday.

Investigations into the debt found that the deals violated Mozambique’s constitution, her office said in a statement.

The alleged infringements included failure to comply with the procedures and limits established by law in the issuance of guarantees by the state, it said.

"Thus, on January 26, the (office) submitted a complaint to the Administrative Court on the financial accountability of public managers and state-owned companies involved in the management of financing, supply and service contracts," the statement read.

It did not name any of the managers or the companies.

"In 2013 the former government of president Armando Guebuza, a reformed Marxist who has become one of Mozambique’s wealthiest businessmen, secured $2bn in secret loans with the help of Credit Suisse and Russia’s VTB," reports said at the time. "The funds were channelled through three companies, controlled in opaque fashion by the state security services," it was reported.

The Administrative Court is responsible for ruling on the legality of public expenditure.

An independent audit of the debt showed in June last year that questions remained on how the $2bn was used and roughly a quarter of the money remained unaccounted for.

The attorney general also recommended among other issues a review of legislation related to state businesses and scrutiny and monitoring of projects benefiting from state guarantees.

In November 2017 she attacked corruption within the judicial system. "Corruption, and the infiltration of criminals within our institutions, impairs investigation and also puts the lives of our colleagues at risk."

She also noted that the institutions of justice have a very poor image in Mozambican society, and trust needed to be reclaimed.

Reuters