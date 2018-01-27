World / Africa

Germany asks US court to drop Namibian genocide suit

27 January 2018 - 09:57 Agency Staff
The grave of Samuel Maharero, who led the Herero’s 1904 fight against the German colonial army, is pictured in Okahandja, north of Windhoek, Namibia, on February 21, 2017. The German army subsequently killed tens of thousands, including women and children as they fled across the Kalahari. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The grave of Samuel Maharero, who led the Herero’s 1904 fight against the German colonial army, is pictured in Okahandja, north of Windhoek, Namibia, on February 21, 2017. The German army subsequently killed tens of thousands, including women and children as they fled across the Kalahari. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Berlin — The German government said Friday it had asked a US court to throw out a lawsuit brought by indigenous groups from Namibia seeking reparations for the genocide of their peoples under German colonial rule.

It was the first time Berlin has formally responded to the class-action suit launched by the Herero and Nama people last year over the tens of thousands killed in the 1904-1908 massacres.

Berlin’s position "is that the complaint is inadmissable because of the principle of state immunity", foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr told reporters, a day after a New York judge held a 10-minute hearing in the case.

"In accordance with US law it was necessary to formally convey this to the court. We did this through a lawyer," Adebahr said.

US District Judge Laura Taylor Swain agreed to consider Germany’s request, but set no date for ruling on it. The next hearing in the case has been set for May 3.

Germany has acknowledged that atrocities occurred at the hands of German colonial authorities, but it has repeatedly refused to pay direct reparations.

It has argued that its development aid worth hundreds of millions of euros since Namibia’s independence from South Africa in 1990 was "for the benefit of all Namibians".

Aside from financial compensation, the plaintiffs also want to be included in ongoing negotiations between Germany and Namibia aimed at reaching a joint declaration on the massacres.

The dispute harkens back to a period over a century ago when South West Africa, now known as Namibia, was a German colony.

The suit alleges that from 1885 to 1903 about a quarter of Ovaherero and Nama lands — thousands of square miles — was taken without compensation by German settlers with the explicit consent of German colonial authorities.

It also claims that those authorities turned a blind eye to rapes by colonists of Ovaherero and Nama women and girls, and the use of forced labour.

Tensions boiled over in early 1904 when the Ovaherero rose up, followed by the Nama, in an insurrection crushed by German imperial troops.

In the Battle of Waterberg in August 1904, around 80,000 Herero fled including women and children.

German troops went after them across what is now known as the Kalahari Desert. Only 15,000 Herero survived.

The smaller Nama tribe faced a similar fate. Around 10,000 of them were killed as they sought to rebel against the Germans during the conflict.

AFP

An enduring legacy is self-righteous amnesia in the colonial-minded

Helen Zille’s actions do not indicate ill-will, but she should not provide cover for those who are historically dishonest
Opinion
10 months ago

Namibia’s allure will stay with you

The country’s awesome dunes are only equalled by its wildlife and sparse plant life, while its expert tourism is rated along with the best in the ...
Life
1 year ago

Genocide of Hereros still a wound in Namibia

Cruel details re-enacted each year but nation’s ethnic Germans deny their holocaust or blame the victims, writes Tobias Zick
World
1 year ago

Indigenous Namibians file class suit against German colonial rulers

The Ovaherero and Nama people are seeking reparations in New York for an alleged genocide in 1904-05, which Germany has repeatedly refused to ...
World
1 year ago

Germany to apologise to Namibia for genocide of Herero people

However, the apology will not come with any legal repercussions for Germany, and there will not be reparations
World
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dodging bad headlines and boos, Trump tries to ...
World / Americas
2.
Germany asks US court to drop Namibian genocide ...
World / Africa
3.
Bill Gates, UK announce funding for innovative ...
World / Europe
4.
AU to launch the Single African Air Transport ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.