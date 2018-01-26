World / Africa

Zambian court dismisses First Quantum’s bid to stop billion-dollar lawsuit

26 January 2018 - 16:41 Chris Mfula
Lusaka — A $1.4bn lawsuit against Canada’s First Quantum Minerals in Zambia will go ahead, a Zambian court ruled after dismissing the company’s bid to stop the case.

State-owned ZCCM-IH launched action in October 2016 to sue First Quantum for $1.4bn over claims that the Canadian company borrowed $2.3bn from its Zambian copper mining subsidiary Kansanshi Mining without informing ZCCM-IH, a minority shareholder.

First Quantum asked the court in February 2017 to dismiss the lawsuit by ZCCM-IH, which holds minority stakes in most of the country’s copper mines.

First Quantum argued, among other things, in court papers that ZCCM-IH had taken the action without the approval of the ZCCM-IH board, which was dissolved when proceedings began.

However, high court judge Winnie Mwenda said in a ruling on Friday that the case would go ahead.

"The issues raised by the parties in their respective affidavits are, in my view, so contentious that disallowing them to go to trial would not serve justice well," Mwenda said.

Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer and differences with mining companies over taxes, electricity prices, environmental concerns and labour matters often arise.

The $1.4bn claim by ZCCM-IH includes $228m in interest on $2.3bn of loans it claims First Quantum borrowed from Kansanshi, as well as 20% of the principal amount, or $570m.

ZCCM-IH said in court papers filed in October that First Quantum used the money as cheap financing for other operations but First Quantum says the loans were at a fair market rate.

ZCCM-IH’s CEO, Pius Kasolo, said in November that an out-of-court settlement might yet be reached with First Quantum, but the court case would continue to run in parallel with discussions.

