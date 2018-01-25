World / Africa

Nigeria may sell $2.5bn of eurobonds to refinance domestic debt

25 January 2018 - 13:49 David Malingha Doya, Antony Sguazzin and Sophie Mongalvy
Abuja/Johannesburg/Lagos— Nigeria may sell $2.5bn of eurobonds in the first quarter to refinance domestic debt and wants to start talks with JPMorgan Chase about being reinstated to its local currency emerging-market bond index, according to a government official.

The issuance would complete a dollar debt programme that started with selling $3bn of eurobonds in November, according to debt management office director-general Patience Oniha. The yield on dollar bonds due in November 2027 have fallen about 60 basis points since they were issued late last year to 5.92%, almost eight percentage points lower than the yield on similar maturity local currency government bonds.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is selling more foreign debt to help reduce the financing burden from paying double-digit yields on local-currency bonds. This would help free up funds to increase investment in infrastructure and spur economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast the economy will expand 2.1% this year compared with 0.8% in 2017, driven by the oil sector.

The issuance is "subject to market conditions", Oniha said in an interview on Wednesday from her office in the capital, Abuja, adding that the whole $2.5bn could be raised in one go or in tranches.

The government also plans to begin talks with JPMorgan about being included in its government bond index for emerging markets, said Oniha. The nation’s naira securities were removed in 2015 because of foreign currency shortages.

"We would like to get back into the index," Oniha said. Daily trading volumes for the naira have risen to about $200m from as little as $20m three years ago, according to Standard Chartered. This bodes well for discussions on returning to the index, according to Oniha. "The securities trading was never the problem, it was always the foreign currency liquidity."

