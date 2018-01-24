World / Africa

Zimbabwe’s public office bearers to declare their assets by February 28

24 January 2018 - 15:07 Ray Ndlovu
Picture: 123RF/ERLLRE
Harare — The wealth of Zimbabwe’s public office bearers — ministers, permanent secretaries and principal directors — could soon become public knowledge following the announcement on Wednesday that officials have until February 28 to declare their assets.

The declaration is in addition to a previously announced parallel process where individuals and companies have an opportunity to return funds stashed in offshore accounts on a "no questions asked basis". This amnesty ends on March 1.

Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said in a statement that the declaration of assets should contain information on businesses and all immovable property owned by the public servants. This includes assets in which they had an interest.

Items of movable property exceeding $100,000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned, or in which they have any other interest, must also be declared.

Also expected to declare their assets are chairpersons and members of constitutional commissions both executive and independent, and CEOs of local authorities.

Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa taking flak over the ‘Gukurahundi’ massacre

But the president is urging people to put the 1983 episode behind them, while his detractors say he must acknowledge his part in it and pay ...
23 hours ago

However, the call for declarations does not specify what action would be taken against those who did not comply. Its immediate impact will be to lift the veil over what, until now, has been the unknown wealth and largesse afforded by senior government officials.

Both the amnesty and declaration of assets are widely seen as an attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bring transparency into the operations of government.

Transparency International, a global watchdog against corruption, ranked Zimbabwe in its corruption perception index for 2016 at 154 out of 176 countries. Keen to attract new investment, the new administration is on a drive to prove to potential investors that it has genuinely broken away from the past.

However, Darias Jonker, the Southern Africa director for Eurasia Group, an international think-tank and consultancy firm, said there was unlikely to be whole-hearted co-operation from the public officials over the scrutiny of their wealth.

"I would be surprised if there is 100% compliance with this request, and it is also likely that much of the wealth of senior Zanu-PF members will be hidden in trusts and untraceable offshore vehicles."

This will give you an idea of how rich Grace Mugabe is

Zimbabwe’s former first lady has sent a three extremely expensive cars to SA to be serviced, one of which is a Rolls Royce Ghost
1 day ago

FT COMMENT: Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ‘new’ Zimbabwe merits support

Mnangagwa shows signs of being less of an ideologue than Robert Mugabe, and he is making the right noises about foreign investment by scrapping ...
1 day ago

Zimbabwe considers scrapping ownership rules for platinum and diamond miners

South Africa's Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum have cut back investment in Zimbabwe since the rule was introduced
1 day ago

Optimism gives Mnangagwa chance to lure investors

Davos offers Zimbabwe’s new leader ‘a platform it has shunned for two decades’ to build investor relations
1 day ago

Mnangagwa sets his sights on IMF loans

But the multilateral lender has called for changes first, including cutting back Zimbabwe’s 500,000-strong public service
1 day ago

