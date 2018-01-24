Zimbabwe’s public office bearers to declare their assets by February 28
Harare — The wealth of Zimbabwe’s public office bearers — ministers, permanent secretaries and principal directors — could soon become public knowledge following the announcement on Wednesday that officials have until February 28 to declare their assets.
The declaration is in addition to a previously announced parallel process where individuals and companies have an opportunity to return funds stashed in offshore accounts on a "no questions asked basis". This amnesty ends on March 1.
Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said in a statement that the declaration of assets should contain information on businesses and all immovable property owned by the public servants. This includes assets in which they had an interest.
Items of movable property exceeding $100,000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned, or in which they have any other interest, must also be declared.
Also expected to declare their assets are chairpersons and members of constitutional commissions both executive and independent, and CEOs of local authorities.
However, the call for declarations does not specify what action would be taken against those who did not comply. Its immediate impact will be to lift the veil over what, until now, has been the unknown wealth and largesse afforded by senior government officials.
Both the amnesty and declaration of assets are widely seen as an attempt by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to bring transparency into the operations of government.
Transparency International, a global watchdog against corruption, ranked Zimbabwe in its corruption perception index for 2016 at 154 out of 176 countries. Keen to attract new investment, the new administration is on a drive to prove to potential investors that it has genuinely broken away from the past.
However, Darias Jonker, the Southern Africa director for Eurasia Group, an international think-tank and consultancy firm, said there was unlikely to be whole-hearted co-operation from the public officials over the scrutiny of their wealth.
"I would be surprised if there is 100% compliance with this request, and it is also likely that much of the wealth of senior Zanu-PF members will be hidden in trusts and untraceable offshore vehicles."
