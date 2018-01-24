Zimbabwe’s public office bearers to declare their assets by February 28

Harare — The wealth of Zimbabwe’s public office bearers — ministers, permanent secretaries and principal directors — could soon become public knowledge following the announcement on Wednesday that officials have until February 28 to declare their assets.

The declaration is in addition to a previously announced parallel process where individuals and companies have an opportunity to return funds stashed in offshore accounts on a "no questions asked basis". This amnesty ends on March 1.

Misheck Sibanda, the chief secretary to the president and cabinet, said in a statement that the declaration of assets should contain information on businesses and all immovable property owned by the public servants. This includes assets in which they had an interest.

Items of movable property exceeding $100,000 in value owned or leased by the individual concerned, or in which they have any other interest, must also be declared.

Also expected to declare their assets are chairpersons and members of constitutional commissions both executive and independent, and CEOs of local authorities.