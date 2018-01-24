Kenyan attorney-general moves to prevent Raila Odinga becoming ‘people’s president’

Nairobi — Kenyan attorney-general Githu Muigai filed a High Court petition seeking to block the opposition from swearing in Raila Odinga as the so-called people’s president.

Muigai asked the court to declare illegal the motions passed by 15 county assemblies backing the creation of constituent assemblies, which plan to declare Odinga as the nation’s leader on January 30, according to the petition filed on Monday in the capital, Nairobi.

The case had been certified as urgent, Charles Mutinda, deputy chief state counsel at the State Law office, said by phone on Wednesday.

The opposition has called for the convening of a so-called People’s Assembly that will demand fresh elections, after rejecting the outcome of an October presidential vote.

More than 120 opposition legislators support the National Super Alliance’s plan to have Odinga sworn in on January 30, the Nairobi-based Star newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government has said any declaration of Odinga as president would amount to treason.

Kenya held two presidential elections last year after the Supreme Court ruled the first vote in August was flawed.

Nasa, as the Odinga-led alliance is known, boycotted the second ballot in October after the electoral commission failed to implement opposition recommendations to ensure a free and fair vote.

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in for a second term on November 28.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier this month dispatched former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo to Nairobi to mediate talks between Odinga and Kenyatta and avert the swearing in ceremony which may trigger post election violence.

"We would like to stress the importance for Kenyans to work together to strengthen governance, advance inclusive development, and uphold human rights and the rule of law," the UN said in an e-mailed response to questions.

Bloomberg