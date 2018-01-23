ADB to increase loans to Nigeria by more than $2bn for energy, infrastructure and agriculture
The African Development Bank (ADB) plans to increase its loans to Nigeria by more than $2bn next year with investments in energy, infrastructure and agriculture, its president Akinwumi Adesina said.
"The total portfolio we have in Nigeria is $6bn," Adesina said in a January 18 interview in Abuja, the capital. "We expect that by the year 2019, we will grow that into a little bit over $8bn."
The Ivory Coast-based lender will pump more than $800m into Nigeria this year, most of which will fund investments in power. Among them is a $250m support to revamp power-transmission lines and electricity sub-stations, as well as fund a $200m solar-power project in Jigawa state in the north, Adesina said. The $400m balance from a $1bn loan for budget support will be disbursed directly to industries identified by the government after projects have been vetted by the bank, he said.
Africa’s most populous country, with more than 180 million people, is recovering from its worst economic slump in 25 years. It will also receive budget support and public financial management assistance from the lender, he said.
Agribusiness clusters
The ADB forecast that Nigeria’s economy will grow 2.1% this year as the output and price of oil, its main export, recovers. The country depends on crude exports for two-thirds of government revenue and most of its foreign income. Brent crude, which compares with Nigeria’s export grades, has gained 26% in the past year, helping the recovery. It traded at $69.40 a barrel as of 7.18am in London.
As Nigeria seeks to reduce its dependence on oil by boosting agricultural production, the ADB plans to help set up "staple-crop processing zones" and create agribusiness clusters across the country to curb harvest losses of as much as 70% for some crops, Adesina said.
"These zones will change our rural economy. You will be able to create markets for farmers and reduce massive post-harvest losses. You will change the structure of agriculture itself because people will see it as a business as opposed to a subsistence activity."
Bloomberg
Please sign in or register to comment.