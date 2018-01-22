DRC blocks internet ahead of protest march in Kinshasa

The head of the Muslim community in Congo backed the church and urged the authorities to allow the march to take place, despite no official permission having been granted. "I ask the authorities to avoid repressing the march," said Cheikh Ali Mwinyi M’Kuu, Muslim community legal representative.

"If they decide to repress, there will be no peace. But if they let the march take place, they will respect the constitution and peace will prevail."

The previous anti-Kabila march, on December 31, descended into a bloody crackdown after police and security forces fired on protesters.

Protest organisers said that 12 people had been killed, but the authorities said that no deaths that day were linked to the demonstration.

The country’s powerful Catholic Church, one of the few institutions to nationally enjoy broad credibility, condemned what it called "barbarism".

The church was joined by a group of eight intellectuals in calling for Sunday’s march to be peaceful.

The UN and France have expressed their concern about the death toll.

The "secular committee of co-ordination" has called on people to march after mass "with our peace branches, our Bibles, our rosaries, our crucifixes, to save the Congo". A magistrate said that arrest warrants had been issued against at least five members of the committee, prompting them to go into hiding.

Kandolo, a member of the group in Kinshasa, said: "We’re scared. I’m just like everyone else, I’m scared. I’m terrified for my children, who have been alone since December 28." The committee has called for the release of political prisoners, to allow the return of exiled political opponents and, above all, a guarantee that Kabila will stand down.

Kabila, 46, has been in power since 2001, at the helm of a regime widely criticised for corruption, repression and incompetence. His constitutional term in office expired in December 2016, but he stayed on in a move that stoked a bloody spiral of violence.

Under an agreement brokered by the Catholic Church, he was allowed to stay in office provided new elections were held in 2017.

The authorities said later that organisational problems meant the vote would be held only on December 23. This angered western nations, but they accepted it reluctantly.

AFP