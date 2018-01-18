The business of growing trees is growing like wildlife in Kenya

Maseno, Kenya — Armed with a solar-powered water pump for irrigation and a quarter-acre piece of borrowed land, widow Hakima Mohammed has become a Western Kenya tree tycoon.

Since 2013, she has sold at least 1.5-million seedling trees, mainly to local small-scale farmers, who are planting them as a way to boost their incomes from wood and fruit sales, particularly in the face of recurring droughts that have shriveled crops.

In the process, she has found a way to support herself and her family — and Kenya is getting a hand in its efforts to see at least 10% of the country’s land covered in trees by 2030, as part of efforts to rein in drought and meet climate change goals.

"This is a very good example of entrepreneurship ... I would really encourage young men and women to take up, and do the same in other parts of the country," said Eston Mutitu, a senior research scientist at the Kenya Forest Research Institute.

Mohammed, who lives in Mwiyekhe, a village near Western Kenya’s Maseno township, started her tree nursery in 2013, soon after her husband’s death following a short illness. Officials at the forest institute, where she has been working for nearly 30 years in a low-level position, arranged for her to borrow a plot of land for the sapling nursery, a project she and her husband had talked about trying before his death.

With little experience beyond having watered tree nursery beds at the institute, Mohammed went to work planting an initial 20,000 seedling trees, hiring young local men to help her carry water from a nearby stream to irrigate the young plants.