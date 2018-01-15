Boko Haram video claims Chibok girls want to stay

Lagos — The militant Islamist group Boko Haram released a video on Monday which purported to show some of the girls kidnapped from the Nigerian town of Chibok nearly four years ago, saying they do not wish to return home.

Of the about 270 girls originally abducted from their school in April 2014, about 60 escaped soon afterwards and others have since been released after mediation. About 100 are still believed to be in captivity.

A group of about 12 teenage girls and young women, some of whom are holding babies, are seen in the 21-minute video.

"We are the Chibok girls. We are the ones you are crying about for us to come back. By the grace of Allah, we are never coming back," said one of the girls in the Hausa language spoken in northern Nigeria.

"These people are taking care of us and we are grateful to them. We are happy here — we have found our faith," said the girl, clad in full Muslim veil.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim that the girls were among those kidnapped in Chibok. Abubakar Shekau — the leader of one of the group’s factions — also appears in the video, which was obtained by a US-based journalism website, Sahara Reporters.