World / Africa

Start of school year in Zambia postponed as cholera death rolls rises

09 January 2018 - 17:40 Agency Staff
A child receives cholera treatment. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA
A child receives cholera treatment. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS MUKOYA

Lusaka — The start of Zambia’s school year has been postponed and all public gatherings banned to contain a cholera outbreak that has killed 61 people, officials said Tuesday.

Church services were canceled on Sunday and a night-time curfew has been imposed to limit movement in Lusaka’s densely-populated slum district of Kanyama, one of the worst affected areas.

Street vending has also been outlawed and nightclub hours reduced, while the army has been patrolling the streets for the last 10 days to ensure compliance with the tightened restrictions.

"The country has recorded 114 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total to 2,672 since the disease broke out. The cumulative death toll is 61," health minister Chitalu Chilufya told journalists on Tuesday.

The current outbreak began in late September. The school year was due to start on Monday and no date has been set for term to begin.

Cholera is a water-borne diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated, but is easily cured with oral rehydration, intravenous fluids and antibiotics. Clean water and sanitation are critical to controlling transmission.

President Edgar Lungu has said he was "deeply concerned" at the spread of the disease, blaming water from shallow wells, unsanitary conditions in residential and public areas and contaminated food. On December 30, he ordered the military to assist efforts to control the disease.

AFP

Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera contamination

Three outlets test positive for the bacterium as the country battles a deadly outbreak that has killed 51
Companies
5 days ago

Zimbabwe disease disasters justify Mugabe’s removal as WHO envoy

A dire shortage of drugs and basic equipment have spawned many horror stories of unnecessary deaths, writes Dianna Games
Opinion
2 months ago

Medical drones help fly the last mile in East Africa’s most remote corners

Airborne delivery of supplies to rural areas is an efficient way of tackling a lack of access to healthcare, writes Wilmot James
Opinion
3 months ago

Cholera in Yemen ‘worst health crisis for a preventable disease in modern times’

The waterborne disease could affect 850,000 by the end of the year as war-ravaged Yemen’s health infrastructure collapses
World
3 months ago

Nigeria struggles to contain cholera

Cholera is an acute infection spread by contaminated food and water
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
UN calls on Israel to stop forcing African ...
World / Africa
2.
Start of school year in Zambia postponed as ...
World / Africa
3.
Tough road for MDC to election as Morgan ...
World / Africa
4.
Sahel countries set up fund for anti-terror ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera contamination
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Hope remains that the ‘soft coup’ in Zimbabwe could lead to 10 easy victories
Opinion

Zimbabwe disease disasters justify Mugabe’s removal as WHO envoy
Opinion

Mugabe removed as WHO goodwill envoy after outcry
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.