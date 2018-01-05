Families forced to eat cacti in drought-hit Madagascar

Ankilibevahavola — Every morning, residents of this village in southern Madagascar’s Amboasary Sud district set off on an eight-hour round-trip walk to collect water from the nearest river.

Along the way, some give up and instead use plastic jerry cans to scoop up whatever they can find in potholes along the road – muddy liquid aid workers jokingly call "chocolate water".

This region of Madagascar has been chronically poor for decades, but a series of droughts, which government officials say are driven by climate change, have left close to a million people struggling to cope.

Drought is increasing the risk of malnutrition and could cause deaths in children younger than five, half of whom already suffer from stunting, said Norohasina Rakotoarison, a spokeswoman for Madagascar’s ministry of the environment.

In the south of the island, where many people farm for a living, the rainy season is getting shorter and shorter, they say. Rains that once stretched from October to March now fall only between December and February.

A recent El Nino event aggravated already dry conditions, driving hunger not only in Madagascar but across Southern Africa.

That El Nino has now ended, but many families have not recovered and harsh weather continues, they say.

"The air is more violent. The wind is very strong," said Soja Voalahtsesylvain, the chief of Ankilibevahavola. Around the area, "there’s no production because the land is very dry".

"It’s our everyday life now," he said. "We wait for the rain because our main issue is lack of water. We don’t know when it will come."

In Madagascar, nine in 10 people live on less than $2 a day, according to the UN Children’s Fund (Unicef). Poverty is even worse in the dry south.

Bumpy roads last paved in colonial days impede the delivery of aid and mean even emergency transport is difficult.