World / Africa

Zimbabwe court drops charge against journalist over Mugabe tweet

04 January 2018 - 14:46 Agency Staff
American Martha O’Donovan, left, accused of attempting to subvert former President Robert Mugabe’s government, leaves a court in Harare on December 8 2017. Picture: REUTERS
American Martha O’Donovan, left, accused of attempting to subvert former President Robert Mugabe’s government, leaves a court in Harare on December 8 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Harare — On Thursday, a Zimbabwean court set aside a case against an American journalist who was charged with insulting then president Robert Mugabe on Twitter.

Martha O’Donovan was charged with subversion and undermining or insulting Mugabe in an alleged tweet in October that described the ageing leader as "selfish and sick".

Mugabe was toppled in November after a military takeover ended his 37-year rule.

The court dropped the case after prosecutors failed to meet a deadline to say when they would be ready to proceed with a trial.

"We are glad the court has honoured its promise and removed our client from remand," O’Donovan’s lawyer Obey Shava told journalists. "I would not agree with the notion there was any case in the first place."

The arrest of O’Donovan and the seizure of her laptop in a dawn raid at her apartment came weeks after Mugabe appointed a cyber-security minister tasked with policing social media.

Mugabe’s former deputy, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, abolished the portfolio when he appointed his own cabinet, which included former members of the military.

O’Donovan, who was on bail, worked for Harare-based Magamba TV, which describes itself as a producer of political satire and comedy.

AFP

Mugabe’s generous ‘retirement’ package is revealed

A palatial house, at least 20 staff, three vehicles, diplomatic passports — and rumours of a $10m bonus
World
7 days ago

Why economic crimes should be prosecuted as international crimes

Despite the effects of corruption being as devastating as ‘accepted’ international crimes, writes Mia Swart, economic crimes are too pervasive to be ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Zimbabwe looking to sell stakes in SOEs to plug budget deficit

The country is inviting bids in up to eight loss-making state-owned enterprises, and might go to ‘zero percent’ in some, including its ...
World
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Merkel’s chances of creating a viable coalition ...
World / Europe
2.
Zambia shuts Hungry Lion restaurants over cholera ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
White House bans use of personal mobile phones
World / Americas
4.
Somalia fires three top ministers in reshuffle
World / Africa

Related Articles

Zimbabwe looking to sell stakes in SOEs to plug budget deficit
World

Why economic crimes should be prosecuted as international crimes
Opinion

Meet the force behind Zimbabwe's 'Crocodile' president
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.