Former Korean president Park Geun-Hye accused of taking bribes from spies

Seoul — Ousted South Korean president Park Geun-Hye was charged on Thursday with accepting millions in bribes from the state spy agency, news reports said.

Park allegedly received between 50-million and 200-million won (now about R578,000 to R2.3m) from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) every month from early 2013 — soon after her swearing-in — until mid-2016, prosecutors told South Korean media.

The cash — said to total 3.65-billion won — was reportedly delivered by NIS agents to Park’s aides in uncrowded parking lots or in back alleys near the presidential Blue House.

The money came from the spy agency’s "blind budget" — millions of dollars of special funds that can be spent without receipts for anti-espionage activities — Yonhap news agency said.