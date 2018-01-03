World / Africa

US says airstrike kills two militants in Somalia

03 January 2018 - 15:25 Aaron Maasho
A Somali security officer runs in front of a government building under attack by al-Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Tuesday. Picture: EPA/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Mogadishu — The US military said on Wednesday it had killed two militants in Somalia in an air strike targeting al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group that is fighting to topple the UN-backed government.

The military’s Africa Command said the strike took place about 50km west of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, and that a "vehicle-borne improvised explosive device" had also been destroyed in the early morning attack.

In December Washington warned of a threat to its diplomatic staff in Mogadishu and directed all non-essential staff to leave the city.

Al-Shabaab was pushed out of Mogadishu in 2011 and has lost control of most of Somalia’s largest towns. But the group retains a strong presence in the south and centre and can still carry out attacks. It was blamed for twin bomb blasts in Mogadishu in October that killed more than 500 people.

The militants aim to topple Somalia’s government, to drive out African Union peacekeeping troops and to impose the group’s own strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Reuters

Deadly al-Shabaab suicide bombing hits Somali police camp

Death toll disputed in Mogadishu attack by militants waging an insurgency against UN-backed government
20 days ago

Somalia says it requested US air strike that killed suspected militants

The US military’s Africa Command says it killed more than 100 al-Shabaab insurgents, who were preparing ‘explosives and attacks’
1 month ago

UN envoy warns North Korea ‘miscalculation’ could trigger conflict

‘The current situation the most tense and dangerous peace and security issue in the world today’
24 days ago

