Mugabe’s generous ‘retirement’ package is revealed

28 December 2017 - 17:38 Agency Staff
Dressed for the occasion: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a Zanu (PF) Youth League meeting in Harare on October 7. File picture: REUTERS
Harare — Zimbabwe’s ousted president Robert Mugabe will get a residence, a car fleet and private air travel as part of a new government-funded retirement package for former leaders, state media reported on Thursday.

Mugabe will also be entitled to at least 20 staffers including six personal security guards, all paid for from state coffers, according to details of the benefits published in The Herald newspaper.

The 93-year-old, who quit last month under popular pressure following a military take-over, is the first beneficiary of the generous measures unveiled on Wednesday by new President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

No monetary details were spelt out, but the country’s constitution stipulates that an ex-president is entitled to a pension equivalent to the salary of a sitting president. Local independent media reported last month that Mugabe was granted a $10m retirement bonus as part of a deal to persuade him to, eventually, resign. The government has denied the claims.

As part of the new package, Mugabe will have three cars — a Mercedes Benz S500 Series or an equivalent class of sedan, an all-terrain station wagon and a pick-up van — which will be replaced every five years. The government will also pay for fuel. Mugabe and his wife will be entitled to diplomatic passports. The couple can go on four first-class air or train trips within Zimbabwe and four trips abroad on a private plane.

Mugabe will also be awarded a fully-furnished official residence anywhere in the capital Harare, in addition to bills and entertainment allowances. Health insurance for the former leader, his spouse and dependants is also included in the raft of benefits.

