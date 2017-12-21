UN warns of famines in Mideast and North Africa

Cairo — Food security in the Middle East and North Africa "is fast deteriorating" because of conflicts in countries from Syria to Yemen, the UN’s food agency said Thursday.

Violence in nations that also include Libya, Iraq and Sudan are leading to "a widening gap in wellbeing" compared with other parts of the region, the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in a report.

"The level of undernourishment in the conflict countries is now six times larger than that in nonconflict countries," it said.

Yemen is suffering the worst food insecurity and malnutrition of all the conflict-hit countries in the region, followed by Syria and Sudan, it said.

For more than two years, Yemen has been locked in a devastating civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels who swept into the capital in 2014.