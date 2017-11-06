Zimbabwe’s Mugabe sacks vice-president Mnangagwa

Harare — Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe has fired Emmerson Mnangagwa as vice-president, Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo said on Monday, removing one of the favourites to succeed the 93-year-old leader.

Mnangagwa, a 75-year-old former intelligence chief, has been heavily criticised by supporters of Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has also been touted as a potential successor to her husband.

Moyo said Mnangagwa had exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.

Earlier reports said Mugabe had threatened to fire him at a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday, a day before his wife, Grace Mugabe, announced she was prepared to succeed the president, who has ruled Zimbabwe since 1980.

Tension in ruling party Zanu (PF) has grown as the nation gears up for elections in 2018 when it may face a seven-party opposition alliance that’s capitalising on public discord over cash shortages, crumbling infrastructure and a collapse in government services.

While the ruling party has named 93-year-old Mugabe as its presidential candidate, there’s doubt he will live to see out another five-year term.

Fifty-two year old Grace Mugabe accused Mnangagwa of attempting to "carry out a coup" against the president and said at a rally in Harare on Sunday that she had told her husband that he should leave his position for her, Bloomberg reports.

Reuters, Bloomberg