Broadband connections in Africa to double in the next five years

06 November 2017 - 17:08 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Africa’s mobile internet connections are set to double in the next five years, thanks to affordable smartphones and the roll-out of high-speed networks.

A report by research and consulting firm Ovum in London estimates that mobile broadband connections will rise from 419-million at the end of 2017, to 1.07-billion by the end of 2022.

"Data connectivity is growing strongly in Africa, and there are also good prospects on the continent in areas such as digital media, mobile financial services and the Internet of Things," said Matthew Reed, practice leader Middle East and Africa at Ovum.

"But as Africa’s TMT (technology, media and telecom) market becomes more convergent and complex, service providers are under increasing pressure to make the transition from being providers of communications services, to become providers of digital services."

Mobile phone operators such as MTN, Orange and Bharti Airtel are investing heavily in high-speed networks, to meet demand from users who are increasingly using phones for everything from paying their bills to streaming videos and surfing the internet.

