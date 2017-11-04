The crypto currency world is levelling the playing field for one young Kenyan

For Mutai, the appeal is simple: It levels the playing field in global markets that don’t give people like him many breaks.

An opposing view is that what this young man is doing is wrong or stupid, sucking up massive amounts of electricity to create a software-fabricated asset that’s traded anonymously in a lottery criminals find irresistible.

So Mutai is either in the middle of a fraud, or a revolution. Whichever, the market has exploded — growing to $190bn from just $17bn at the start of 2017. Hundreds of new digital tokens have sprung up as entrepreneurs started projects based on blockchain, the public bookkeeping technology that supports digital currencies, raising millions and even hundreds of millions of dollars in minutes.

The value of bitcoin, the biggest of them all, has increased six-fold. And it’s about to go mainstream, with CME Group in Chicago planning to introduce bitcoin-futures trading contracts by the end of 2017.

Cryptocurrencies are especially attractive in economies where there are restrictions on taking cash abroad, or people don’t have bank accounts, or the local currency is being trampled by inflation. That’s the case in Zimbabwe, for example, which is facing a liquidity crisis as inflation spirals: Bitcoin in the local Golix exchange has soared to more than $10,000, a 75% premium on global prices, as locals rush to it to protect savings.

In six of the largest African nations for which there is trading data in the online exchange Local Bitcoins, the average premium to the Bloomberg bitcoin index is 7%; the gap in major bitcoin trading hubs such as China, South Korea, Germany and the UK doesn’t surpass 3%. Mutai said he sees cryptocurrencies as safe because "local political issues don’t affect them" — something of note in Kenya, where after two elections within three months there’s still a stalemate over who is the rightful leader.