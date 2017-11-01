For many in Kenya, Raila Odinga is their ‘messiah’

Kisumu, Kenya — In western Kenya, where thousands hit the streets to block polling in last week’s divisive vote, the re-election of Uhuru Kenyatta means nothing. For them, there can be only one president. "He’s our messiah," nods Gordon Ochyeng sitting in the back row of a church in Nyalenda slum in Kisumu. He is speaking of Raila Odinga.

The city was the epicentre of violent opposition protests against last week’s deeply divisive presidential re-run, called after the country’s supreme court overturned an initial August poll. Over the past three months, Kisumu and the surrounding areas have played a central role in the mass protest movement led by veteran opposition leader, Odinga.

The local businessman-turned-politician had urged his followers to boycott, which was widely observed. Here, Odinga’s word "can be law", says Rev Francis Omondi, who, like most people in the west, comes from the Luo tribe, Kenya’s fourth largest ethnic group.

Although his influence over local politics is not what it once was, Odinga’s 20-year fight for the presidency continues to embody the Luo’s quest for the power they have long felt denied since Kenya gained independence in 1964.

From street signs to the name of the local hospital, the entire city seems to reverberate with the echoes of the Odinga dynasty, which began with his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, who was Kenya’s vice-president before going on to lead the opposition for three decades — but never the country.

Better known as "Baba", Odinga was born in Maseno, a town near Kisumu, the regional capital, where he still has an interest: a huge property perched on a hill overlooking the nearby city which sits on the northern shores of Lake Victoria.

During the first election on August 8, which was overturned by the supreme court in a move that triggered Kenya’s worst political crisis in a decade, more than 90% of Kisumu and the surrounding areas voted for Odinga. And when their leader called on them to boycott the October 26 re-run, western Kenya did it emphatically.

On the day itself, voting didn’t take place in four western counties. Polling staff failed to show up for fear of retaliation and protesters threw up barricades across the city and blocked entry to polling stations, chaining the entrances or, in one case, even welding the gates shut.

When Kenyatta’s widely-expected landslide victory was announced on Monday evening, it stirred little emotion in Kisumu. "We don’t care that he has been declared president. Why would we care, we did not vote," shrugs Alex Onyango, who works in a timber yard. "Our president is Baba," nods Robert Okello.