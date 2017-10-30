World / Africa

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Uhuru Kenyatta named winner of Kenya's election rerun

30 October 2017 - 20:50 Agency Staff
Victory card: Uhuru Kenyatta, left, after he was announced the winner on Monday. Picture: REUTERS
Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was announced the landslide winner of a chaotic Kenyan election rerun that his rival, Raila Odinga, rejected as a sham.

Kenyatta won 7.48-million votes, or 98.3% of the total cast on October 26, Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, said on Monday in Nairobi.

The turnout was 38.8%, down from 79% in the August 8 contest. That vote also handed victory to Kenyatta, but the Supreme Court nullified the result because proper voting procedures were not followed — a decision that is unprecedented in Africa.

"I am satisfied that we were able to meet the conditions that enabled the commission to deliver what to us, and I believe to all Kenyans and observers, is a free, fair and credible election," Chebukati said.

"The commission ensured that everything required of us by law be put in place for the conduct of the election."

The results declaration does not signal an end to a political crisis that has dragged down growth in East Africa’s largest economy and scarred its reputation as one of the continent’s top investment destinations, with the outcome likely to be challenged again in court.

Odinga, who boycotted the rerun after the electoral commission refused to heed his demands to change personnel and voting procedures, has called for a national defiance campaign against what he describes as an illegitimate administration and another vote within 90 days.

About 78 people have died in election-related violence since August 8, mostly in clashes with the security forces.

Bloomberg

