Kenyan killed as ethnic violence rises after poll

Koguta-Kisumu — The body of a man was found in a sugarcane field in rural Kenya on Sunday, one day after high-level officials visited the area aiming to calm ethnic tension inflamed by the country’s repeated presidential election.

The Luo community largely boycotted Thursday’s election, which was supposed to again pit opposition leader Raila Odinga, a Luo, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu with a Kalenjin deputy president.

The Supreme Court ordered a repeat after it nullified Kenyatta’s win in an August election on procedural grounds. The motive for and perpetrators of the killing were unclear, but it came a day after villagers from the Luo and Kalenjin communities armed themselves.

The body of 64-year-old George Odumbe, a Luo labourer at the local sugar company, was found with three arrows in the back and severe head wounds. It was found in a field between Koguta and the nearby Kalengin village of Mau. Locals warned the death of the Luo man could spark tit-for-tat violence.