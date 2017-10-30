REVENGE FEARS
Kenyan killed as ethnic violence rises after poll
Koguta-Kisumu — The body of a man was found in a sugarcane field in rural Kenya on Sunday, one day after high-level officials visited the area aiming to calm ethnic tension inflamed by the country’s repeated presidential election.
The Luo community largely boycotted Thursday’s election, which was supposed to again pit opposition leader Raila Odinga, a Luo, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu with a Kalenjin deputy president.
The Supreme Court ordered a repeat after it nullified Kenyatta’s win in an August election on procedural grounds. The motive for and perpetrators of the killing were unclear, but it came a day after villagers from the Luo and Kalenjin communities armed themselves.
The body of 64-year-old George Odumbe, a Luo labourer at the local sugar company, was found with three arrows in the back and severe head wounds. It was found in a field between Koguta and the nearby Kalengin village of Mau. Locals warned the death of the Luo man could spark tit-for-tat violence.
"There’s a desire for revenge by the Luo community. I’m trying to tell them to stay calm, but they are so bitter and angry," Gordon Onyango, a Luo, said.
"The two sides are both having meetings now and they are both armed." Reuters was unable to speak with the Kalenjin community in Mau, but most of a group of young men it saw gathered under a tree were armed with bows and arrows.
Odinga withdrew from the election rerun, saying it would not be fair. In his strongholds in the west, an area that has long felt excluded from political and economic power, protesters prevented polling stations from opening in four counties.
Across Kenya, about 10% of polling stations were unable to open, although there were no problems in Kenyatta’s areas.
