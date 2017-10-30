World / Africa

REVENGE FEARS

Kenyan killed as ethnic violence rises after poll

30 October 2017 - 05:56 Agency Staff
Protesters run as riot police attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS
Protesters run as riot police attempt to disperse supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kibera slums of Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: REUTERS

Koguta-Kisumu — The body of a man was found in a sugarcane field in rural Kenya on Sunday, one day after high-level officials visited the area aiming to calm ethnic tension inflamed by the country’s repeated presidential election.

The Luo community largely boycotted Thursday’s election, which was supposed to again pit opposition leader Raila Odinga, a Luo, against President Uhuru Kenyatta, a Kikuyu with a Kalenjin deputy president.

The Supreme Court ordered a repeat after it nullified Kenyatta’s win in an August election on procedural grounds. The motive for and perpetrators of the killing were unclear, but it came a day after villagers from the Luo and Kalenjin communities armed themselves.

The body of 64-year-old George Odumbe, a Luo labourer at the local sugar company, was found with three arrows in the back and severe head wounds. It was found in a field between Koguta and the nearby Kalengin village of Mau. Locals warned the death of the Luo man could spark tit-for-tat violence.

Landslide for Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya’s violence-marred vote

Barely more than a third of voters turned out in the presidential poll, and the opposition is urging supporters not to take part in rescheduled ...
World
2 days ago

"There’s a desire for revenge by the Luo community. I’m trying to tell them to stay calm, but they are so bitter and angry," Gordon Onyango, a Luo, said.

"The two sides are both having meetings now and they are both armed." Reuters was unable to speak with the Kalenjin community in Mau, but most of a group of young men it saw gathered under a tree were armed with bows and arrows.

Odinga withdrew from the election rerun, saying it would not be fair. In his strongholds in the west, an area that has long felt excluded from political and economic power, protesters prevented polling stations from opening in four counties.

Across Kenya, about 10% of polling stations were unable to open, although there were no problems in Kenyatta’s areas.

Reuters

Landslide for Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya’s violence-marred vote

Barely more than a third of voters turned out in the presidential poll, and the opposition is urging supporters not to take part in rescheduled ...
World
2 days ago

Violence in Kenya as police clash with protesting opposition supporters

In Kisumu Central, constituency returning officer John Ngutai said no voting materials had been distributed and only three of his 400 staff had ...
World
4 days ago

Why businesses must monitor Kenya’s pulse

‘Kenya risks a long spell of political volatility that will divert from policy reforms and scare investors,’ writes William Attwell
Opinion
4 days ago

Raila Odinga calls for boycott and ‘civil disobedience’

Kenyan riot police crack down on opposition protesters after five Supreme Court judges fail to turn up to hear cases seeking to delay the polls
World
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANALYSIS: China’s debt-fuelled boom is the ...
World / Asia
2.
Australia’s Labor mulls challenging government ...
World
3.
Donald Trump’s tax reform faces growing opposition
World / Americas
4.
Another small step for womankind in Saudi Arabia
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.