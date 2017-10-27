Uganda’s oil pipeline venture fit for export

The design of a planned $3.5bn pipeline to pump Ugandan oil through Tanzania for export will be completed in 2017 and will avoid the ecologically sensitive Serengeti National Park, according to a top Ugandan government official.

The project is crucial to kick-start Uganda’s oil industry and would be a major infrastructure undertaking in Tanzania, one of the world’s poorest and least-developed countries. The Serengeti is famed for its wildebeest migration.

The final costs of the pipeline could be revised after the design is completed and environmental impact assessments have started, Ernest Rubondo, executive director of the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, told Reuters on Thursday.

"The front-end engineering and design [FEED] is being completed soon, and it is the designs that actually give you the cost," Rubondo said.