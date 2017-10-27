Sudan opens up as US lifts sanctions

Khartoum — Sudan’s government and its businesses have begun introducing financial reforms and lobbying for new investment to revive the economy after Washington lifted 20-year-old trade sanctions earlier in October.

Sudan has suffered from the sanctions and the south’s secession in 2011, when it lost three-quarters of its oil output, its main foreign currency source.

Now, Khartoum businessmen say they are closing deals with US companies, and President Omar al-Bashir began a trip to Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia this week, seeking new markets for Sudanese exports and Arab investment in Sudan.

"We expect the sanctions decision to increase Sudan’s agricultural and animal exports by 25% by the end of the coming year," said Wagdy Merghany, the head of the Sudanese Exporters Union. "The lifting of the sanctions opens up new markets for Sudanese exports."