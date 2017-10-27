Landslide for Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya’s violence-marred vote

Nairobi — Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has won over 96% of the votes counted so far from Thursday’s re-run election, according to a local media tally of numbers released at the constituency level by the election commission.

The tally, compiled by the Daily Nation media group with 200 of 292 constituencies having reported, showed Kenyatta had won 5.58-million votes, well ahead of rival Raila Odinga, who has boycotted the process.

The opposition, meanwhile, has slammed plans to try to rerun the election in its strongholds, where violence blocked voting. It urged supporters to stay away from a "trap of death".

"The first thing we are trying to convey to our people is that (during) the forced repeat election tomorrow (Saturday), we want to make sure they are not injured … we’re telling them to stay away because they might walk into a trap," said Musalia Mudavadi, a leader of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition.

One person was shot dead on Friday, as fresh protests hit western Kenya, a day after the deeply divisive election re-run which was marred by low voter turnout and violence, taking the death toll to six.

Estimates put the turnout at 35%.

