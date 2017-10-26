A year on, Mozambique’s debt restructuring talks have led nowhere

Twelve months on, their stance hasn’t changed. They believe the country, currently one of the world’s 10 poorest, will have the means to pay them back once its five-year plan to export liquefied natural gas gets underway.

The sovereign debt restructuring "has proved to be unworkable" because the government "sought to bundle the legitimate claims of the eurobond holders together with the evidently suspect claims against certain state-sponsored companies," the Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. "Mozambique is clearly not in medium-term debt distress."

The nation’s finances have been bolstered since the default by higher prices for coal and aluminium exports. That, along with tight monetary policy that’s enticing yield hunters, has made the metical the world’s second-best performing currency this year and lessened the burden of the government’s external debts.

The bonds, due in 2023, have been among the best performing sovereign notes in emerging markets this year, with their price rallying 32%. They closed at 80c on the dollar on Tuesday, up from a low of 50 shortly before the default.

Neither the finance ministry nor its advisers — Lazard and law firm White & Case — responded to e-mails seeking comment.

The whole truth

Bond investors want to know "the full and true financial picture of the country", said Lutz Röhmeyer, a money manager at Landesbank Berlin Investment, which oversees $14bn of assets, including Mozambican debts. "How can one decide anything without full knowledge of the debt figures? But the bonds have traded up so the bondholders are happy. They see a bright future for the country after it cures its defaults.’’

He thinks a restructuring will happen over six to 12 months. Roberto Tibana, the founder of Analitica-RJT, a macro-economic consultancy based in Maputo, the capital, is less optimistic.

Tibana, who advised Liberia on its restructuring a decade ago, doubts Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party will divulge more information on the state loans before general elections in late 2019. President Filipe Nyusi, who has vowed to punish those implicated in the audit done by New York-based Kroll, was defence minister when they were issued.

"This is the same regime that created the problem,’’ Tibana said. "Frelimo believes that the issue will die with time, donors will forget, and sooner or later everyone will be back to business. All in all, I see restructuring discussions being initiated no earlier than 2020.’’

However long it takes, Culverhouse of Exotix says the bondholders may have to take greater losses than the current price of the securities suggests. He thinks Mozambique will eventually restructure all its foreign commercial debts together — without giving the eurobond holders special treatment — and that the recovery value may be barely above 50%. "My feeling is that the process will be very long and convoluted and that the loans and bonds will be wrapped up together, implying lower recoveries on all of them.’’

Bloomberg