The African monuments funding North Korea’s missiles

They are, perhaps, the most bizarre income pipelines for North Korea’s rogue regime: giant statues and memorials scattered across Africa. And they may indicate violations of UN sanctions.

Both UN and US investigators say these and other constructions are a key funding driver of Kim Jong-un’s illicit missile and nuclear programme. Some are massive: the African Renaissance Monument in Dakar stands 40m high.

The one I’m standing under, just outside picturesque Windhoek, Namibia, is impressive in its own way. Granite steps slope upwards toward a triumphant bronze statue of an unknown soldier. In one hand he brandishes a Kalashnikov; in the other, what looks like a Soviet-era stick grenade. It is known as Heroes’ Acre, and the echoes of Pyongyang’s monuments are hard to miss.

In Namibia, they went all in. There’s a statue of founding father Sam Nujoma grasping the country’s constitution at the entrance to the gold-tinted National Museum. Then there’s the recently constructed presidential palace, with its giant brass marshal eagle.

The construction firm behind these monuments is Mansudae, a North Korean state company placed under sanctions in 2016. Mansudae has also worked with the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation, which the US describes as North Korea’s chief arms dealer and has been under sanctions since 2009.

The Namibian government admits it had contracts, but insists it did nothing wrong. "All of these were agreed before the sanctions by the UN". Namibia’s deputy prime minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah told CNN. "But when the sanctions were imposed we had to comply and then we had to cease all the contracts, we had to terminate the contracts we had with North Korea."