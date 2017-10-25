World / Africa

Raila Odinga calls for boycott and ‘civil disobedience’

25 October 2017 - 19:49 Agency Staff
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 25 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya, on October 25 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged his supporters to boycott Thursday’s rerun of the country’s presidential election, saying he would lead a campaign of civil disobedience against the government.

Odinga, however, backed away from previous promises to hold large-scale protests on election day.

"We advise Kenyans who value democracy and justice to hold vigil and prayers away from polling stations, or just stay at home," he told a cheering crowd of thousands of people on Wednesday in Uhuru Park, in the capital Nairobi.

"Convince your friends, neighbours and everyone else not participate," he said, but if they support the president, he cautioned "do not insult or assault them. Instead, seek to open their eyes."

Election officials said the repeat presidential poll would go ahead regardless of Odinga’s decision.

The repeat election was ordered by the Supreme Court after judges nullified the results of an August 8 presidential contest over procedural grounds.

Odinga is refusing to participate because he said that the election commission has failed to implement reforms to prevent another failed poll.

The Supreme Court was due to hear cases seeking to delay the polls but was unable to do so after five out of seven judges had failed to turn up, preventing a quorum.

Minutes after Chief Justice David Maraga said the case could not be heard, hundreds of supporters took to the streets of Kisumu, Odinga’s main stronghold.

Riot police used teargas to disperse them. Two protesters had gunshot wounds, a witness said.

"If the government subverts the sovereign will of the people … then people are entitled to rebel against this government," Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong’o, a hardline Odinga supporter, said in Kisumu.

Such comments seem certain to fuel fears of a major confrontation with security forces, already blamed for killing nearly 50 people in Kisumu and Nairobi slums after the cancelled August vote.

For some in East Africa’s economic powerhouse, the instability has rekindled memories of large-scale ethnic violence that killed 1,200 people following a disputed election in 2007.

Reuters

Supreme court in Kenya will hear last-minute bid to challenge election re-run

Chief Justice David Maraga will hear a petition filed by human rights activists arguing that Kenya is not ready for Thursday’s re-run
World
1 day ago

Kenya police use bullets to disperse protesters amid contested election re-run

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who is boycotting the re-run, saying it will not be free and fair, emphasises his call is for ‘peaceful ...
World
1 day ago

Kenya to charge opposition leader’s sister for attacks on election staff

The violent disruption of an election training session, incited by Raila Odinga’s sister, has stirred up fears of potential violence in this ...
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Raila Odinga calls for boycott and ‘civil ...
World / Africa
2.
The African monuments funding North Korea’s ...
World / Africa
3.
Orders for US durable goods suggests strong ...
World / Americas
4.
Global debt at more than triple economic output ...
World

Related Articles

Kenya’s election re-run to go ahead, despite ‘numerous concerns’
World / Africa

Supreme court in Kenya will hear last-minute bid to challenge election re-run
World / Africa

Kenya police use bullets to disperse protesters amid contested election re-run
World / Africa

Kenya to charge opposition leader’s sister for attacks on election staff
World / Africa

CEO of Kenya’s election board goes on leave amid calls for him to be axed
World / Africa

THE FT COLUMN: How the gloss came off Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.