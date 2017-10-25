Raila Odinga calls for boycott and ‘civil disobedience’

Nairobi — Kenya opposition leader Raila Odinga urged his supporters to boycott Thursday’s rerun of the country’s presidential election, saying he would lead a campaign of civil disobedience against the government.

Odinga, however, backed away from previous promises to hold large-scale protests on election day.

"We advise Kenyans who value democracy and justice to hold vigil and prayers away from polling stations, or just stay at home," he told a cheering crowd of thousands of people on Wednesday in Uhuru Park, in the capital Nairobi.

"Convince your friends, neighbours and everyone else not participate," he said, but if they support the president, he cautioned "do not insult or assault them. Instead, seek to open their eyes."

Election officials said the repeat presidential poll would go ahead regardless of Odinga’s decision.