Outrage at WHO as Mugabe’s ‘goodwill ambassador’ role is withdrawn

Such realities meant that Mugabe’s appointment last week as goodwill ambassador for the WHO for non-communicable diseases in Africa was greeted with disbelief and anger. As criticism spread globally, the nomination was abruptly rescinded.

However, Zimbabweans were left shocked at the UN agency’s apparent ignorance about life under Mugabe.

Edgar Munatsi, president of the country’s Hospital Doctors Association, described public medical facilities in the country as "nearly collapsed". "It’s non-functional in so many aspects. In medical terms, we could say it’s in intensive care and this is mainly due to lack of funding from government," he told AFP. "If you knew these hospitals more than 10 years ago, you wouldn’t believe the extent of the dilapidation."

The health ministry was allocated $208m in this year’s budget — far less than the $340.5m given to the defence ministry.

When the appointment was announced last week, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus hailed Zimbabwe as "a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies". But local activists, public health experts and key WHO donors, such as Britain, Canada and the US, all condemned the move.

"How could the WHO reward Mugabe for this?" Chrispen Magogo said, pointing to a rusty stretcher and broken wheelchair at the entrance to a ward at another Harare hospital where he was visiting his mother. "People come here because they have no choice and most survive by the grace of God, not because the system is working."

As graffiti sprayed outside the UN agency’s Harare offices over the weekend said: "Thanx WHO. Don’t do it again. We’re watchin’".

The state-run Herald newspaper had earlier celebrated the appointment with the headline: "New feather in President’s cap." But when the WHO reversed its decision, the government said that he knew nothing about the role and would not have accepted it anyway.

The government’s apparent embarrassment and confusion offered little comfort to Zimbabweans, who often point out that Mugabe, 93, and his family choose to go abroad to receive medical treatment.

"We have a broken health system and that is why the appointment was a complete surprise," Calvin Fambirai, director of Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, said. "This is a president whose human rights record is not up to scratch. It was wrong to elevate a person with such a reputation."

Many patients at public hospitals pay for their own medicine and treatment, though cash is desperately short after the economy has halved since 2000.

Munatsi said that doctors are underpaid, but they often buy extra supplies out of their salaries: "You look at a patient dying before your eyes and the next thing you end up taking money from your own pocket to buy drugs to save a life."

