Mugabe did not want the WHO envoy role anyway, his spokesperson says, after it was rescinded

24 October 2017 - 13:06 MacDonald Dzirutwe
President Robert Mugabe. Picture: REUTERS
Harare — Robert Mugabe would have rejected the role of World Health Organisation (WHO) goodwill envoy had he been formally asked, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, days after state media cheered the Zimbabwean president’s appointment.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe as a goodwill ambassador last week Wednesday, at a conference in Uruguay that both men were attending.

But the appointment was rescinded on Sunday following a backlash from western donors, rights groups and opposition parties.

Last Friday, the state-owned Herald celebrated the largely ceremonial appointment as a "new feather in president’s cap", adding that Mugabe had accepted the role.

His spokesperson told the same newspaper on Tuesday that Zimbabwe’s sole leader since independence from Britain in 1980 had only heard about the appointment via the media.

"Had anything been put to the president … [he] would have found such a request to be an awkward one," Charamba was quoted as saying.

"The WHO cannot take back what it never gave in the first place, and as far as he is concerned, all this hullabaloo over a nonappointment is in fact a nonevent." Charamba did not respond to calls seeking further comment.

Mugabe’s critics were outraged by Tedros’s announcement, saying he was rewarding a man whose government had presided over the collapse of Zimbabwe’s health system.

Charamba said the fact that Zimbabwe was a producer and exporter of tobacco, mostly to China, would have meant that Mugabe would be campaigning against a crop that underpins the economy.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe’s single largest foreign-currency earner, bringing in an average $800m annually in the last four years, according to official data.

"To be seen to be playing goodwill ambassador in respect of an agency that has a well-defined stance on tobacco growing and tobacco selling, that would have been a contradiction," Charamba said.

Reuters

