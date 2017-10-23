World / Africa

Kenya to charge opposition leader’s sister for attacks on election staff

23 October 2017 - 12:33 Duncan Miriri
Opposition leader Raila Odinga speaks at a news conference outside the court after President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win was declared invalid in Nairobi, Kenya, September 1 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Opposition leader Raila Odinga speaks at a news conference outside the court after President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win was declared invalid in Nairobi, Kenya, September 1 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Kenyan prosecutors will charge the sister of opposition leader Raila Odinga and an opposition senator with incitement to violence after attacks on staff on the election board, the chief prosecutor’s office said on Monday.

Odinga has been due to compete against incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta in a repeat presidential election on October 26, but pulled out earlier this month, saying the vote would not be free and fair and calling for a boycott.

Last week, protesters disrupted several election-related events, including a training session of election officials in Odinga’s western stronghold of Kisumu, attacking staff and destroying tents and training materials.

The pending charges against Ruth Odinga, a former deputy governor of Kisumu county, senator Fred Outa and unnamed others relate to that incident.

They include incitement, destruction of property, obstructing election officers and trespassing in an electoral centre, according to a letter that the director of public prosecution’s office posted online.

Both Ruth Odinga and Outa were present at the protests, according to Reuters witnesses. Neither could immediately be contacted for comment.

"The suspects should immediately be charged," the letter said.

The attacks on election staff stoked concerns about an outbreak of violence during the election.

Reuters

CEO of Kenya’s election board goes on leave amid calls for him to be axed

Ezra Chiloba, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before a repeat presidential election, has announced he will take three weeks’ leave
World
3 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: How the gloss came off Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling

A decision celebrated for striking a blow for institutional independence, has given way to political limbo and fading hope, writes David Pilling
Opinion
4 days ago

Kenya on a knife edge

Raila Odinga’s strategy to force a postponement of the presidential election appears to have backfired. But with no legal certainty about the October ...
Features
4 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: How the gloss came off Kenya's Supreme Court ruling
Opinion / Columnists

Kenya on a knife edge
Features / Africa

Credible ballot not possible, says fleeing Kenyan election official
World / Africa

