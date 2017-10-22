Mugabe removed as WHO goodwill envoy after outcry

Geneva — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been removed as a goodwill ambassador, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday following outrage among western donors and rights groups at the appointment.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus named Mugabe to the largely ceremonial post at a high-level WHO meeting on chronic diseases, attended by both men, in Uruguay on Wednesday.

At the time, Tedros praised Zimbabwe as "a country that places universal health coverage and health promotion at the centre of its policies to provide health care to all".

But Tedros said in a statement he had listened to those expressing concerns and heard the "different issues" raised.

"Over the last few days, I have reflected on my appointment of HE President Robert Mugabe as WHO goodwill ambassador for NCDs [noncommunicable diseases] in Africa. As a result I have decided to rescind the appointment," Tedros said.