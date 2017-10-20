Register or risk jail, Namibia tells its Airbnb hosts

Windhoek — Namibia said on Friday that local home owners listed with US short-term rental service Airbnb risked imprisonment if they failed to register with the tourism regulatory body before the end of 2017.

The country is a long-haul destination for European, American and Asian tourists, and the sector contributes about 15% to its GDP.

Under Namibian laws, any accommodation establishment with two or more bedrooms is required to register with the tourism board, or face a fine, a two-year jail term or both.

"We need to guarantee the health and safety of guests, but we cannot do that if the accommodation is not registered or regulated," Namibia tourism board CEO Digu Noabeb said in an interview.

