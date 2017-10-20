World / Africa

Register or risk jail, Namibia tells its Airbnb hosts

20 October 2017 - 17:39 Nyasha Nyaungwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Windhoek — Namibia said on Friday that local home owners listed with US short-term rental service Airbnb risked imprisonment if they failed to register with the tourism regulatory body before the end of 2017.

The country is a long-haul destination for European, American and Asian tourists, and the sector contributes about 15% to its GDP.

Under Namibian laws, any accommodation establishment with two or more bedrooms is required to register with the tourism board, or face a fine, a two-year jail term or both.

"We need to guarantee the health and safety of guests, but we cannot do that if the accommodation is not registered or regulated," Namibia tourism board CEO Digu Noabeb said in an interview.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Businessman challenges Grace Mugabe’s diamond ...
World / Africa
2.
British court issues sentences in Angolan bribery ...
World / Africa
3.
Angela Merkel wants specific assurances from ...
World / Europe
4.
After victory against Big Tobacco, Uruguay’s ...
World

Related Articles

Airbnb wants to tap into SA's tourism bounty
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Airbnb pushes training plan to empower locals
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.