World / Africa

CEO of Kenya’s election board goes on leave amid calls for him to be axed

20 October 2017 - 09:43 Duncan Miriri
Picture: EUROPEAN PRESS PHOTO AGENCY
Picture: EUROPEAN PRESS PHOTO AGENCY

Nairobi — The CEO of Kenya’s election board, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before a repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26, said on Friday he was taking three weeks’ leave.

Ezra Chiloba said he had taken a personal decision to take leave in light of the opposition’s demands, without giving more details. He said all arrangements were in place for the election, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

"This is the first time I’m taking leave since my son was born. He turns two years in two weeks’ time," he said.

THE FT COLUMN: How the gloss came off Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling

A decision celebrated for striking a blow for institutional independence, has given way to political limbo and fading hope, writes David Pilling
Opinion
1 day ago

The court annulled the first election, held in August and in which incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner, over procedural irregularities.

The opposition, led by Raila Odinga, has said it will boycott the rerun unless several demands, including the sacking of Chiloba, are met.

Odinga met the chairman of the election board, Wafula Chebukati, on Thursday and later told reporters that if there were serious consultations and serious reforms, the opposition could review its boycott.

The board has said the election will go ahead and Kenyatta, has insisted the vote must be held. On Thursday, the president snubbed an invitation to meet Chebukati, saying he would instead spend the time campaigning.

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Malawian police arrest 140 people suspected to be ...
World / Africa
2.
G-7’s brainstorming session addresses terrorism ...
World / Europe
3.
FROM THE WSJ: How high could rates go if John ...
World
4.
Germany to prosecute 96-year-old former Nazi ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

THE FT COLUMN: How the gloss came off Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling
Opinion / Columnists

Kenya on a knife edge
Features / Africa

Credible ballot not possible, says fleeing Kenyan election official
World / Africa

Odinga says protests are off as three die ahead of Kenya’s vote re-run
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.