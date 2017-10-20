CEO of Kenya’s election board goes on leave amid calls for him to be axed

Nairobi — The CEO of Kenya’s election board, who the opposition has demanded must be fired before a repeat presidential election scheduled for October 26, said on Friday he was taking three weeks’ leave.

Ezra Chiloba said he had taken a personal decision to take leave in light of the opposition’s demands, without giving more details. He said all arrangements were in place for the election, as ordered by the Supreme Court.

"This is the first time I’m taking leave since my son was born. He turns two years in two weeks’ time," he said.