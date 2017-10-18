World / Africa

Kenyan election commissioner quits and accuses colleagues of bias

18 October 2017 - 09:00 Agency Staff
Officers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission inspect ballot boxes at the Mathare counting centre on August 9 2017. Picture: EUROPEAN PRESS PHOTO AGENCY
Officers from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission inspect ballot boxes at the Mathare counting centre on August 9 2017. Picture: EUROPEAN PRESS PHOTO AGENCY

Nairobi — One of Kenya’s eight election commissioners quit on Wednesday in a searing statement accusing her colleagues of political bias and saying an upcoming presidential election cannot be credible.

"The commission in its current state can surely not guarantee a credible election on 26 October 2017. I do not want to be party to such a mockery to electoral integrity," Roselyn Akombe wrote in the statement from New York.

The resignation of one of the country’s top poll officials is the latest dramatic twist in an election process that has plunged the East African nation into crisis.

The country’s Supreme Court on September 1 ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to carry out a rerun of the presidential election, after annulling the vote due to "irregularities" and mismanagement by officials.

Divisions in the commission burst into the open days later when a letter was leaked from the panel’s chairman to its CEO questioning a host of failings in the conduct of the August 8 poll.

Akombe said that she had questioned her role at the commission for many months, but had "soldiered on".

"Sometimes, you walk away, especially when potentially lives are at stake. The commission has become a party to the current crisis. The commission is under siege," she wrote.

AFP

Young man shot dead during Kenyan opposition protest

A report shows that a nine-year-old was shot dead while standing on a balcony and a woman who was eight months’ pregnant fainted from inhaling ...
World
1 day ago

Kenya bans protests in cities amid election stand-off

The ban applies to central business districts authorities say the organisers of protests will be held personally liable for any damage
World
5 days ago

Tensions erupt in Kenya as it awaits a decision over vote re-run

With the opposition’s Raila Odinga withdrawing from the election, Kenyatta, says the re-run may go ahead with him as the sole candidate
World
6 days ago

Kenya faces constitutional crisis as Raila Odinga exits election rerun

Uncertainty about the rerun has unnerved investors and clouded the outlook for Kenya’s economy
World
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenyan election commissioner quits and accuses ...
World / Africa
2.
Son of murdered Maltese whistle-blower says prime ...
World
3.
Top Americans get richer overall, but Trump drops ...
World / Americas
4.
At least 50 ‘very interested’ people want to be ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Young man shot dead during Kenyan opposition protest
World / Africa

Kenya’s stock market is a fallen star, as election rerun sends investors ...
World / Africa

Kenya bans protests in cities amid election stand-off
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.