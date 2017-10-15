Death toll from blasts in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu tops 200

Mogadishu — More than 200 people were killed by twin bomb blasts that struck busy junctions in the heart of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, officials said on Sunday, marking the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo declared three days of national mourning and called for donations of blood and funds to victims of Saturday’s attack. At least 100 others were wounded.

"Today’s horrific attack proves our enemy would stop nothing to cause our people pain and suffering. Let’s unite against terror," he tweeted.

Police said a truck bomb exploded outside a hotel in the K5 intersection that is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks, flattening several buildings and setting dozens of vehicles on fire.

Two hours later, another blast struck the capital’s Medina district.

"We have confirmed 200 civilians died in yesterday’s blast.

We understand the death toll is higher than that. Many people are still missing their relatives," Abdifatah Omar Halane, the spokesman for Mogadishu’s mayor, told Reuters.

A spokesman for Aamin Ambulance service said it knew of more than 250 people wounded during the bombings on Saturday.

"Some people who searched for their relatives just found unrecognisable body parts," its director Abdikadir Abdirahman said.