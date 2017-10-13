World / Africa

Nigerian government calls for calms after Nigerian dies during SA police interrogation

‘While we await the autopsy report and seek to resolve this sad incident‚ we appeal to our nationals to remain calm and avoid any further face-off with the police’

13 October 2017 - 10:44
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The Nigerian government has called for calm after one of its citizens died while being interrogated by police in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng.

The consulate of Nigeria said a group of policeman had visited 25-year-old Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus at his home on Tuesday.

A team from the consulate‚ including the consul-general‚ rushed to the scene to try to “de-escalate tensions” with Nigerian citizens and allow investigations to take place.

The consulate said it had confidence in the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which has taken witness statements on the incident.

“While we await the autopsy report and seek to resolve this sad incident‚ we once again appeal to our nationals to remain calm and avoid any further face-off with the police‚” the consulate said.

