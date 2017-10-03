Zimbabwe’s first lady‚ Grace Mugabe‚ appears bent on making SA her second home‚ having acquired assets worth at least R70m in six months‚ despite plans to use the properties to leverage a civil lawsuit in an assault case.

Mugabe‚ who owns two mansions in Sandhurst, Johannesburg‚ has since bought a 2017 Rolls-Royce Ghost worth about R6m.

The car was paid for in cash and sources say it will be her official car when she is in the country.

"That car is armoured and the best in the Rolls range‚ in terms of comfort. She will be using it here [in SA] because back home she uses state-owned Mercedes-Benz cars‚" said a source close to her dealings.

Her son Russell Goreraza last month acquired two Rolls-Royce cars and his mother’s car was bought from the same dealership a week later.

Another source said Mugabe decided to keep the car in SA to avoid bad press at home.