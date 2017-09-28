Nigerian opposition politician to run for president in 2019

Abuja — On Thursday, a leading Nigerian opposition politician said he intended to run for president in 2019, becoming the first candidate to stake his claim for the country’s top job.

At an Abuja hotel, Peter Ayodele Fayose, the governor of the south-western state of Ekiti, formally launched his bid to be the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate. He has been one of the most outspoken critics of President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

"This is to inform you formally that I will seek to contend the 2019 presidential election," he said in a speech. "I am confident that with your support as my party leaders and supporters I will defeat the incumbent president ... in a free and fair election."

But Fayose could face an uphill battle for the PDP nomination as the party has said its presidential candidate for the vote on February 16 2019 will be from the Muslim-majority north. Many PDP lawmakers quit the party before the 2015 election because then-president Goodluck Jonathan reneged on an apparent promise to step down for a northern candidate.

No obvious candidate from the north has yet emerged but there has been speculation that north-easterner and former vice-president Atiku Abubakar could leave the APC and re-join the PDP. He has made several previous bids for the presidency.

One of Fayose’s supporters, former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, said which geographical "zone" the candidate came from was immaterial. "If nobody has come out from the north ... are we meant to wait?" Fani-Kayode, who was spokesperson for Jonathan’s failed re-election bid in 2015, asked delegates. "I believe [Fayose] has done the right and appropriate thing to begin the process and he will make an excellent president."

Fayose has urged Buhari to resign and criticised his decision to be treated abroad for an undisclosed illness that has kept him out of the country for most of the year. He claimed during the 2015 election campaign that Buhari had terminal prostate cancer, was too old to be president, and would die in office.

In May last year, Fayose declared "war" against nomadic herdsmen — most of them northerners and Muslim — following clashes with largely Christian farmers in Ekiti. He has also said Boko Haram’s kidnapping of more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls in April 2014 was fake and a political ploy by the north to topple Jonathan, a southerner.

AFP