Zimbabwe’s gold production rises 10% on informal producers

21 September 2017 - 13:03 MacDonald Dzirutwe
OUT OF STEAM: Gold is off to its best start in six years but prices are expected to fall. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Harare — Zimbabwe’s gold production rose 10% in the first eight months of this year to 14.6 tonnes, buoyed by higher output from small and informal producers, official data showed on Thursday. Gold is Zimbabwe’s single largest mineral export.

Statistics from Fidelity Printers and Refiners, a subsidiary of the central bank which buys all the country’s gold output, showed that small-scale miners delivered 7.2 tonnes of bullion during the period, up from 5.5 tonnes the previous year.

Deliveries from large producers declined to 7.4 tonnes from 7.8 tonnes during the same period in 2016. In August alone, output totalled 2.5 tonnes, the highest this year and up from 2 tonnes in July.

Fidelity is paying small-scale and informal producers cash for deliveries as it seeks to encourage more gold to be sold via official channels. The central bank has said Zimbabwe could be losing up to $500m through illegal gold exports.

Reuters

Struggle over mining riches hots up in Africa

Tanzania, Africa's fourth-largest gold producer is the latest country on the continent to read the riot act to mining companies
2 months ago

Africa is China's big test case in its plans to expand

The China-Africa relationship is shifting Africa's axis as while many in the west see a source of instability, China sees business opportunities, ...
3 months ago

