What the UN’s belt-tightening means for peacekeeping in Congo

Johannesburg/Nairobi — On June 29, Maman Sidikou, head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo, received a cable from headquarters in New York in which his bosses laid out in no uncertain terms that the world’s largest peacekeeping mission had to make cuts, and fast.

Facing an 8%, or $93m, budget cut for 2017-18, Sidikou was told to revise staffing, slash fuel costs by 10% and streamline aircraft use — all without compromising the mission’s mandate, according to the cable seen by Reuters.

The mission in Congo, known as Monusco, must work out how to juggle those demands with the need to respond to a growing political and humanitarian crisis in the central African giant — and it is not alone.

Belt-tightening at Monusco, which has about 18,000 uniformed personnel, is part of a broader push by the US, the biggest UN contributor, to cut costs. In June, the 193 UN member states agreed to a total $600m in cuts to more than a dozen missions for the year ending June 30 2018.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said at the time: "We’re only getting started."

On Wednesday the 15-member UN Security Council will discuss peacekeeping reform during the annual gathering of world leaders.

Ethiopia, council president for September, said it expected about 10 heads of state or government to attend. US Vice-President Mike Pence is due to represent Washington.

Diplomats said the council was due to adopt a resolution pushing for improved accountability, transparency, efficiency and effectiveness in peacekeeping performance and to make peacekeepers more agile and flexible.

"My intention is to do everything to preserve the integrity of the peacekeeping missions but, of course, to do also everything possible to make it in the most effective and cost-effective way," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters last week.

But critics worry that harsh cuts could harm peacekeeping operations in some volatile African states.

‘Full potential’

The UN has spent $18bn on peacekeeping in Congo since the mission began in 1999. Monusco says efforts to boost efficiency by making military units more agile and reducing operating costs are bearing fruit.