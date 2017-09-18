World / Africa

Kenyan election: bickering on all sides as clock ticks down

18 September 2017 - 06:46 Agency Staff
Raila Odinga. Picture: REUTERS
Raila Odinga. Picture: REUTERS

Nairobi — Doubts are growing over Kenya’s ability to hold a rerun of its presidential election in just one month, as key players remain unable to agree on how to conduct a credible vote, analysts say.

Bickering on all sides and confusion over the process have only increased as the clock ticks down to the October 17 vote, called after the Supreme Court annulled the initial August election, citing irregularities.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has vowed to boycott the poll if a list of demands are not met. On Sunday, he launched a nationwide campaign "against any election" run by the current electoral commission, which he accuses of rigging the first poll.

John Githongo, a prominent anticorruption campaigner in Kenya, said the election date "does not seem feasible because we are asking people who have failed calamitously to run an election after such a short time".

A key hurdle is that the Supreme Court has yet to deliver its full judgment detailing why it annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory. It has until September 22 to do this.

In the absence of the judgement, the electoral commission has pushed forward with plans for a new election, dismissing opposition calls to sack its top officials.

Kenyatta has insisted that the election go ahead as planned, accusing his longtime rival Odinga of seeking to block the vote as a way of forcing the president to accept a coalition government.

AFP

No evidence of Kenyan ballot tampering, says EU

Observers report technical problems such as missing data and mathematical errors, but no sign of vote-rigging
World
3 days ago

Kenya’s opposition wants changes ahead of the election re-run in October

But the country’s electoral commission says it’s using the same officials as last time
World
3 days ago

Kenya on a knife edge ahead of October election re-run

President Kenyatta opens parliament warning against divisive and destructive politics, while the opposition boycotts the event and wants election ...
World
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
China and Russia in naval drills near North Korea
World / Asia
2.
ANALYSIS: Trump’s Lattice rejection is bad news ...
World / Americas
3.
Iran warns US over nuclear agreement
World / Asia
4.
Kenyan election: bickering on all sides as clock ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

No evidence of Kenyan ballot tampering, says EU
World / Africa

Kenya’s opposition wants changes ahead of the election re-run in October
World / Africa

Kenya on a knife edge ahead of October election re-run
World / Africa

Cheats, devils, drunks — Kenya’s politicians get ugly ahead of fresh poll
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.