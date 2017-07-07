World / Africa

Zimbabwe in talks for $100m loan to support oilseed farmers

07 July 2017 - 13:45 Desmond Kumbuka
A cyclist passes election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in the capital, Harare. Picture: REUTERS
Zimbabwe is in talks about a potential $100m loan facility to support oilseed farmers and boost production, especially of soy.

Sakunda Energy, a closely held Zimbabwean energy and logistics company, has agreed to contribute $48.7m of the funds; the rest would be provided by the government, according to the Oil Expressers Association of Zimbabwe’s president Busisa Moyo.

Sakunda didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

Zimbabwe is seeking to expand its Command Agriculture programme, which provides financing and subsidised materials to corn farmers, into other sectors and include private-sector funds, finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said in an interview. The added support for oilseed farmers would help reduce Zimbabwe’s dependence on imports of the seeds and edible oils, he said.

About half the proposed funding would be used for irrigation infrastructure and the rest would be used to buy seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, Moyo said.

The association has identified farmers to sow about 60,000ha of oilseed crops at the start of the season in November and estimates production could reach 150m tonnes a year as a result of the additional funding.

Bloomberg

WANDILE SIHLOBO: Institutional issues are the main bugbear in genetically modified foods

"The low adoption of GM crops in Africa is largely due to institutional problems, rather than the belief that they pose health risks"
Opinion
1 day ago

Mugabe promises to protect Tongaat Hulett from invasions

The president has assured the Zimbabwean unit of the SA sugar producer that it will be protected from war veterans and landless locals calling for it ...
World
3 days ago

