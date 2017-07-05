World / Africa

SEARCH FOR NEW INVESTORS

Gambia ends exploration talks

05 July 2017 - 06:14 Emma Farge
Adama Barrow. Picture: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON
Adama Barrow. Picture: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON

Banjul — Gambia had ended talks with African Petroleum to extend oil exploration in two of the country’s offshore blocks and was now in preliminary discussions with new investors, a senior oil official said.

The A1 and A4 blocks, operated by the firm founded by Australian-Romanian billionaire Frank Timis, are adjacent to blocks in Senegal’s water where Britain’s Cairn Energy made the largest global discovery in 2014.

A recent evaluation of the blocks cited by African Petroleum suggests they could contain more than 3-billion barrels. African Petroleum had been seeking to prolong its exploration period, which expired in September 2016, and to that end, its CEO met with new President Adama Barrow.

Oil has long been seen as a way of changing the fortunes of Gambia.

Reuters

Chinese billions fail to sway Taiwan’s last two African allies

Despite China offering ‘outrageous’ amounts of money, Burkina Faso and Swaziland will not cut ties with partner Taiwan
World
5 months ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Car radars in demand
World
2.
Uber bans allowed, says EU lawyer
World / Europe
3.
Bank of England warns lenders over easy credit ...
World / Europe
4.
German watchdog warns of Russian cyberattacks ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.