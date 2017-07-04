World / Africa

Ivory Coast’s Comoé park no longer endangered — lauded by Unesco

04 July 2017 - 17:13 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Kraków, Poland — Unesco said on Tuesday that it had decided to remove Ivory Coast’s Comoé National Park from its list of endangered world heritage sites after more than a decade of conservation efforts.

Unesco’s World Heritage Committee made the announcement during its annual meeting, held this year in the southern Polish city of Kraków from July 2 to 12. "Populations of iconic species, such as elephants and chimpanzees that were thought to have disappeared from the site, are reproducing again and ... the state of conservation of habitats is now very positive," Unesco said in a statement.

"Targets for fauna conservation have, in fact, been met and even surpassed," it added, while also lauding the Ivory Coast for its work to fight poaching. A world heritage site since 1983, the park is one of the largest protected areas in west Africa and is known for its diverse plant life. Unesco cited poaching, fires and over-grazing as causes for concern when it listed the park as endangered in 2003, adding that months of conflict in the Ivory Coast — the world’s largest cocoa producer — had also threatened the site in the country’s north.

Peace returned to the Ivory Coast in 2011 following a decade-long war that had split the country in two.

Of the 1,052 Unesco heritage sites around the world, more than 50 are in danger, including several national parks, archaeological remains in Afghanistan and ancient cities and villages in Syria.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Tanzania’s government a step closer to ...
World / Africa
2.
Nigeria hires US tech giants to save costs and ...
World / Africa
3.
Saudi airline says US will lift laptop ban by ...
World / Middle East
4.
Modi begins first Israel visit by an Indian PM
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Africa is China’s big test case in its plans to expand
Opinion

Ivory Coast military mutiny over as agreement reached
World / Africa

Ivory Coast battling military mutiny over unpaid bonuses
World / Africa

Gunfire heard in Ivory Coast cities
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.