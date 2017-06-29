Proposed Zimbabwean grand anti-Mugabe coalition failing to take off

Candidates in Zimbabwe’s 2018 general elections are emerging one by one, their differences having put paid to a grand coalition against President Robert Mugabe.

In February, Pastor Evan Mawarire, who campaigns for #thisflag became the first to enter the race.

On Monday, his lawyer, Fadzai Mahere, declared his interest in running as an independent for the Zanu (PF)-held Mount Pleasant parliamentary seat.

And, on Thursday Dr Nkosana Moyo, a former minister in Mugabe’s cabinet, announced he would stand against his former boss.

"I must heed the call to run for president of Zimbabwe‚" he said.

Moyo‚ a former African Development Bank vice-president‚ claims he was "never a member of Zanu (PF)", and that he was appointed to Mugabe’s cabinet in 2000 as part of a team of technocrats. He resigned a few months later.

However, the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has already branded him a "Zanu (PF) project" who is bent on diverting "the people’s will".

On the subject of a possible coalition, Moyo has said "combining things does not always bring desired results".

Two other candidates, Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC and Mugabe’s former deputy, Joice Mujuru, of the National People Party’s (NPP), have so far failed to agree on the distribution of constituencies in the event of a coalition, and who will be its presidential candidate.