Congo skips independence day parade amid security threats

29 June 2017 - 17:30 Aaron Ross
Joseph Kabila. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo will not hold its annual independence day military parade on Friday because of security concerns, an adviser to President Joseph Kabila said on Thursday.

The DRC’s independence day parades, held each of the past three years, are usually festive events that mark the end of Belgian colonial rule in 1960 and have been used to show off the Central African country’s latest arms acquisitions.

But rising militia violence, a growing humanitarian crisis and a spate of prison breaks have unsettled Africa’s largest copper producer in recent months, adding to an already tense political climate.

Kabila refused to step down at the end of his mandate in December, increasing instability and raising fears of a backslide to the civil wars of the turn of the century that killed millions.

Kabila’s deputy chief of staff, Jean-Pierre Kambila, said there would be no military parade on June 30 "for security reasons", but did not elaborate. He said Kabila would probably still give a televised speech.

The parade was also cancelled in 2012 and 2013 during the country’s war to suppress the M23 rebellion.

Thousands of inmates have escaped from jails this year, including about 4,000 from the main high-security prison in Kinshasa last month. In response, the police and the army have set up night-time checkpoints in Kinshasa’s business district of Gombe. Reports said later on Thursday there was gunfire at a jail in the Matonge neighbourhood of Kinshasa.

Meanwhile, fighting between government forces and a local militia in the central Kasai region has killed more than 3,300 people and forced 1.3-million to flee their homes since August.

Opponents accuse Kabila, who has been in power since 2001, of deliberately delaying the next presidential election in order to cling to power, but the government says the delays are due to a slow voter registration process and financing shortfalls.

Reuters

