Tanzania eyes hydropower project in game reserve, despite criticism

Dar Es Salaam — On Tuesday, Tanzania said it plans to build a long-delayed 2,100MW hydro-electric plant in a World Heritage Site, renowned for its animal populations and variety of wildlife habitats, despite opposition from environmentalists.

The East African nation considers the project at Stiegler’s Gorge in the Unesco-designated Selous Game Reserve vital in its bid to diversify its energy mix as part of plans to end chronic energy shortages.

Covering 50,000km², the reserve is one of the largest protected areas in Africa, according to Unesco, and is known for its elephant, black rhinoceros and giraffe, among many other species.

President John Magufuli "wants construction of this project to start as quickly as possible and produce an abundant supply of electricity to speed up the development of the country", his office said in a statement. It did not give the cost of the project. The statement said a team of experts from Ethiopia would arrive in the country this week to provide advice on its implementation.

Ethiopia has an array of hydropower projects under construction, including the $4.1bn Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Nile River that will churn out 6,000MW on completion. Authorities say hydropower projects will ease shortages in a country where demand for power currently outpaces supply. Tanzania also aims to add about 2,000MW in gas-fired generation by 2018.

However, critics say construction of a hydropower dam in a major river that runs through the Selous Game Reserve could affect wildlife and their habitats downstream.

The government has previously come under criticism for granting Australia-based miner Mantra Resources the right to build a $400m uranium mine in the same sanctuary, despite pressure from environmental groups who are opposed to the project.

Reuters